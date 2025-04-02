Uttar Pradesh Leads with Record Toll Revenue on National Highways

Uttar Pradesh has emerged as the front-runner in toll revenue collection from National Highways during the initial months of the 2024-25 fiscal year. The state accrued a staggering Rs 7,060 crore, surpassing Rajasthan and Maharashtra, which reported collections of Rs 5,967.13 crore and Rs 5,115.38 crore, respectively.

Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari highlighted the government's efforts to streamline toll collection through the implementation of a barrier-free Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) System. The ETC will utilize current fee plaza infrastructures to enhance user convenience and operational efficiency.

Moreover, there is a proposal for an Annual Pass within the ETC framework. Minister Gadkari assured that the financial implications of this new pass system would be determined once the specifics are finalized, reflecting the ministry's commitment to improving the National Highways' user experience.

