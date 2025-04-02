Poonam Gupta Appointed Deputy Governor of RBI

Poonam Gupta, who serves as the Director General of the National Council of Applied Economic Research (NCAER), has been appointed as the Deputy Governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for a term of three years or until further orders. The decision received approval from the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet, highlighting her esteemed credentials and experience in economic policy.

An accomplished economist, Gupta also serves on the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister and is a Convener of the Advisory Council to the 16th Finance Commission. Before leading NCAER in 2021, she spent close to two decades in senior positions at the IMF and the World Bank in Washington, DC, further enriching her expertise in global economic matters.

In her academic career, Gupta has taught at the Delhi School of Economics, served as visiting faculty at the University of Maryland, USA, and ISI, Delhi, and held the RBI Chair Professorship at NIPFP. Now at the RBI, she is set to replace Deputy Governor Michael Patra, joining existing deputies M. Rajeshwar Rao, T. Rabi Sankar, and Swaminathan J, as per the latest update on the RBI website.

