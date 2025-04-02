Poonam Gupta Appointed Deputy Governor of RBI
Poonam Gupta, the Director General of NCAER, has been named Deputy Governor of the Reserve Bank of India. Her extensive experience includes roles at the IMF, World Bank, and in academia. Gupta will replace Michael Patra and serve a three-year term, following approval by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet.
- Country:
- India
Poonam Gupta, who serves as the Director General of the National Council of Applied Economic Research (NCAER), has been appointed as the Deputy Governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for a term of three years or until further orders. The decision received approval from the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet, highlighting her esteemed credentials and experience in economic policy.
An accomplished economist, Gupta also serves on the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister and is a Convener of the Advisory Council to the 16th Finance Commission. Before leading NCAER in 2021, she spent close to two decades in senior positions at the IMF and the World Bank in Washington, DC, further enriching her expertise in global economic matters.
In her academic career, Gupta has taught at the Delhi School of Economics, served as visiting faculty at the University of Maryland, USA, and ISI, Delhi, and held the RBI Chair Professorship at NIPFP. Now at the RBI, she is set to replace Deputy Governor Michael Patra, joining existing deputies M. Rajeshwar Rao, T. Rabi Sankar, and Swaminathan J, as per the latest update on the RBI website.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Emerging Markets Surge Amid Russia-Ukraine Talks and Economic Policy Decisions
World Bank and AFD Provide Additional €400 Million to Rebuild Earthquake-Hit Rural Homes in Türkiye
Global Digital Summit: World Bank unites leaders to bridge digital divide for inclusive future
Indian Economy Shows Resilience Amid Global Trade Tensions
World Bank Group Hosts Second Annual Global Digital Summit to Drive Digital Inclusion and Economic Growth