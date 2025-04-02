Left Menu

Mundra Port Leads India's Maritime Surge with Record Cargo Handling

Mundra Port in Gujarat has set a milestone by becoming the first Indian port to handle over 200 million metric tonnes of cargo, showcasing the country's burgeoning logistics capabilities. This achievement highlights India's advanced port infrastructure as the nation continues to emerge as a global trade hub.

An Adani port (Image: APSEZ). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Mundra Port in Gujarat has achieved a historic milestone, becoming the first Indian port to surpass 200 million metric tonnes (MMT) of cargo. According to Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ), March 2025 saw the port handle 41.5 million tonnes, representing a 9% annual growth.

This impressive rise was fueled by a 19% increase in container cargo and a 5% uptick in liquid and gas shipments. For the financial year 2024-25, Mundra Port achieved 200.7 MMT, reflecting India's growing logistics prowess.

Simultaneously, Vizhinjam Port in Kerala marked a significant achievement by handling over 100,000 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) during the same period. APSEZ managed a total cargo volume of 450.2 MMT, with container handling rising by 20% and liquid-gas cargo increasing by 9%.

The logistics sector flourished, with rail volumes reaching 0.64 million TEUs (+8%) and GPWIS volumes hitting 21.97 MMT (+9%). India's maritime trade is witnessing unprecedented growth, transforming its ports into global trade hubs.

What was once a routine task, cargo handling has become a vital driver of economic growth. India's ports, equipped with cutting-edge technology and advanced logistics, are setting new benchmarks on the global stage as the nation strengthens its standing among leading trade centers.

Cargo handling, no longer merely logistical, is now a crucial economic force. With state-of-the-art technology and an organized logistics network, India is poised to elevate its maritime trade further.

(With inputs from agencies.)

