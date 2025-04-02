Quess Corp's Strategic Demerger Sparks New Leadership Dynamics

Business services provider Quess Corp has taken a significant step in its corporate evolution, announcing the leadership teams for newly independent subsidiaries following a strategic demerger.

The company named Guruprasad Srinivasan as the CEO of Quess Corp, Gurmeet Chahal as the CEO of Digitide Solutions, and Kamal Pal Hoda as CEO of Bluspring Enterprises, elevating him from his role as Group CFO.

This structural change aims to enhance strategic focus, capital allocation, and innovation, enabling each entity to rapidly scale and capture market opportunities, backed by the expertise of their new leaders.

(With inputs from agencies.)