Quess Corp's Strategic Demerger Sparks New Leadership Dynamics
Quess Corp has announced new leadership appointments following the demerger of its subsidiaries, Digitide Solutions and Bluspring Enterprises. Guruprasad Srinivasan, Gurmeet Chahal, and Kamal Pal Hoda take the helm as CEOs. This transition enables independent strategic focus and agility for each entity as they pursue market opportunities.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 02-04-2025 17:33 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 17:33 IST
- Country:
- India
Business services provider Quess Corp has taken a significant step in its corporate evolution, announcing the leadership teams for newly independent subsidiaries following a strategic demerger.
The company named Guruprasad Srinivasan as the CEO of Quess Corp, Gurmeet Chahal as the CEO of Digitide Solutions, and Kamal Pal Hoda as CEO of Bluspring Enterprises, elevating him from his role as Group CFO.
This structural change aims to enhance strategic focus, capital allocation, and innovation, enabling each entity to rapidly scale and capture market opportunities, backed by the expertise of their new leaders.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement