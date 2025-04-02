RSWM Limited Triumphs at MATEXIL Export Awards 2023-24

RSWM Limited, a leading company in textile exports from India, achieved esteemed recognition at the MATEXIL Export Awards 2023-24 held in Mumbai. The event honored its exceptional contributions to textile exports, with RSWM securing prestigious awards in multiple categories.

The awards, presented by Shri Giriraj Singh, Union Minister of Textiles, acknowledged RSWM's excellence in spun yarn and man-made fibre blends. Mr. Rajeev Gupta, JMD of RSWM Ltd, expressed delight at the recognitions, emphasizing the company's commitment to setting global standards in textile quality and innovation.

RSWM's consistent export leadership is fueled by its dedication to maintaining high standards and sustainable growth. The organization is pivotal in bolstering India's textile industry on the global stage, supported by a robust manufacturing footprint and progressive sustainability measures.

