Left Menu

RSWM Limited Triumphs at MATEXIL Export Awards 2023-24

RSWM Limited earned top honors at the MATEXIL Export Awards 2023-24, receiving gold, silver, and bronze awards across various categories for its export performance. The recognitions underscore RSWM's dedication to innovation, quality, and contributing to India's textile export prowess, even amid global competition and challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 02-04-2025 17:46 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 17:46 IST
RSWM Limited Triumphs at MATEXIL Export Awards 2023-24
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

RSWM Limited, a leading company in textile exports from India, achieved esteemed recognition at the MATEXIL Export Awards 2023-24 held in Mumbai. The event honored its exceptional contributions to textile exports, with RSWM securing prestigious awards in multiple categories.

The awards, presented by Shri Giriraj Singh, Union Minister of Textiles, acknowledged RSWM's excellence in spun yarn and man-made fibre blends. Mr. Rajeev Gupta, JMD of RSWM Ltd, expressed delight at the recognitions, emphasizing the company's commitment to setting global standards in textile quality and innovation.

RSWM's consistent export leadership is fueled by its dedication to maintaining high standards and sustainable growth. The organization is pivotal in bolstering India's textile industry on the global stage, supported by a robust manufacturing footprint and progressive sustainability measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

 Global
2
9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration's Appeal

9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration...

 Global
3
China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

 Global
4
Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in radiology rising fast, but real-world validation still lacking

ChatGPT may risk patient safety with incomplete medication guidance

New fintech tool flags customers likely to switch to Neobanks

Ethical concerns rise over use of social robots in long-term elder care

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025