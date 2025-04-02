Left Menu

Legacy Tees Off: Sanawar Alumni Shine at OSS Inter-House Golf Tournament 2025

The Old Sanawarian Society organized the OSS Inter-House Golf Tournament at ITC Classic Golf & Country Club, Manesar. Golfers and notable alumni competed spiritedly, with Himalaya House securing the Championship. The event fostered camaraderie among participants while honoring the school's traditions and ended on a high note with a vibrant sundowner and prize ceremony.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Manesar (Haryana) | Updated: 02-04-2025 17:48 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 17:48 IST
Legacy Tees Off: Sanawar Alumni Shine at OSS Inter-House Golf Tournament 2025
Himalaya House Triumphs at OSS Inter-House Golf Tournament 2025. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Old Sanawarian Society, representing alumni from The Lawrence School, Sanawar, hosted the eagerly awaited OSS Inter-House Golf Tournament 2025 at the ITC Classic Golf & Country Club, Manesar. Held on March 27, the event was a prominent gathering of golf enthusiasts and notable guests from diverse fields.

The competition, held in a Stableford scoring format with handicaps determined by the Double Peoria System, aimed to strengthen bonds among alumni while preserving the school's traditions. The lush golf course saw participation from seasoned veterans and promising amateurs, including distinguished Sanawar alumni and prominent personalities such as Member of Parliament Rao Inderjit Singh and corporate leaders like Vipin Sondhi and Gaurav Bhagat.

The tournament concluded with a lively sundowner and an elaborate prize distribution ceremony, celebrating outstanding performances. Himalaya House defended its Championship title, while notable individual achievements included Viren Ghumman's Best Gross Score and Ajai Sukhla's Best Net Score among others. President of OSS, Pankaj Sapru, expressed gratitude to the ITC Classic Golf Country Club Committee and sponsors for their support, ensuring the event's success.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

 Global
2
9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration's Appeal

9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration...

 Global
3
China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

 Global
4
Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in radiology rising fast, but real-world validation still lacking

ChatGPT may risk patient safety with incomplete medication guidance

New fintech tool flags customers likely to switch to Neobanks

Ethical concerns rise over use of social robots in long-term elder care

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025