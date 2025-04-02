Legacy Tees Off: Sanawar Alumni Shine at OSS Inter-House Golf Tournament 2025

The Old Sanawarian Society, representing alumni from The Lawrence School, Sanawar, hosted the eagerly awaited OSS Inter-House Golf Tournament 2025 at the ITC Classic Golf & Country Club, Manesar. Held on March 27, the event was a prominent gathering of golf enthusiasts and notable guests from diverse fields.

The competition, held in a Stableford scoring format with handicaps determined by the Double Peoria System, aimed to strengthen bonds among alumni while preserving the school's traditions. The lush golf course saw participation from seasoned veterans and promising amateurs, including distinguished Sanawar alumni and prominent personalities such as Member of Parliament Rao Inderjit Singh and corporate leaders like Vipin Sondhi and Gaurav Bhagat.

The tournament concluded with a lively sundowner and an elaborate prize distribution ceremony, celebrating outstanding performances. Himalaya House defended its Championship title, while notable individual achievements included Viren Ghumman's Best Gross Score and Ajai Sukhla's Best Net Score among others. President of OSS, Pankaj Sapru, expressed gratitude to the ITC Classic Golf Country Club Committee and sponsors for their support, ensuring the event's success.

