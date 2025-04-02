Better Nutrition Secures Rs 10 Crore in Funding for Expansion
Biofortified food brand Better Nutrition has raised Rs 10 crore from notable investors, including Namita Thapar and PV Sindhu, for scaling operations and product expansion. The funds will be used for broadening product offerings, enhancing distribution, boosting farmer training, and investing in research and development.
Better Nutrition, a brand specializing in biofortified foods, has successfully raised Rs 10 crore from family offices, high-net-worth individuals (HNIs), and angel investors.
This influx of funding will be directed towards scaling the company's operations and broadening its range of products.
Among the investors are Namita Thapar of Emcure Pharmaceuticals and renowned badminton player PV Sindhu.
