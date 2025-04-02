Gauteng Aims to Secure R300 Billion in Investments at Gauteng Investment Conference

Gauteng Economic Development MEC, Lebogang Maile, has set ambitious goals for the upcoming Gauteng Investment Conference (GIC) scheduled for 3 April 2025 at the Johannesburg Stock Exchange in Sandton. The province is targeting at least R300 billion in investment pledges to fuel its economic development and enhance its position as a critical hub in South Africa’s economic landscape.

During a media briefing about the state of readiness for the event, Maile outlined that the conference would serve as a vital platform for engaging stakeholders from government, business, and industry across the African continent and the globe. "This conference will be a pivotal moment for Gauteng to not only showcase its potential but also secure substantial investments that will catalyze the economic transformation of the province and beyond," he stated.

Key Government and Business Leaders to Attend

The Gauteng Investment Conference will be graced by significant figures from various sectors. The Deputy President of South Africa, His Excellency Paul Mashatile, will deliver the keynote address, setting the tone for the high-level discussions expected during the event. In addition to Mashatile, the conference will feature contributions from key political leaders, including Parks Tau, Minister of Trade, Industry, and Competition; Gauteng Premier Lesufi; and Johannesburg Mayor Dada Morero.

The event will also see participation from over 50 companies representing a wide array of sectors, both locally and internationally. The gathering will bring together leaders from the African continent, the African diaspora, and global markets, creating an ideal space for forging partnerships and stimulating investments that will benefit not only Gauteng but the entire Southern African region.

Gauteng’s Economic Importance

Gauteng, South Africa’s economic powerhouse, contributes a significant portion to the national economy, accounting for approximately 33% of South Africa’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP). It also represents nearly 7% of the GDP of sub-Saharan Africa. This makes Gauteng a critical driver of economic activity in the region, with an essential role in advancing regional integration and contributing to Africa’s long-term growth and stability.

The MEC emphasized that the importance of Gauteng extends beyond the province’s borders. "Investing in Gauteng is investing in the future of South Africa and the entire continent. This conference is about reinforcing the province's role in the broader African economic landscape, asserting its place as a leader in driving pan-African development," Maile remarked.

Transformative Dialogue and Partnerships

One of the key highlights of the Gauteng Investment Conference is its focus on facilitating direct engagement between policymakers, investors, and industry experts. This dialogue is expected to yield actionable outcomes, enabling Gauteng to build partnerships that will support sustainable development across various sectors.

The conference will focus on sectors crucial to the province's economic growth, including advanced manufacturing, green and renewable energy, ICT and data infrastructure, transport and logistics, smart property development, urban regeneration, tourism, and the creative economy. These sectors are seen as pillars for sustainable growth, and investment in them is viewed as critical for ensuring inclusive and environmentally conscious development in the region.

Building a Path to Sustainable Economic Growth

Maile highlighted that the conference’s outcomes would offer concrete strategies for driving development in Gauteng and beyond. “Investment in these high-growth sectors is the key to sustainable economic prosperity. We are laying the foundation for a future that is inclusive, environmentally responsible, and focused on human development,” said Maile.

The development of these sectors is expected to bring tangible benefits not only for Gauteng’s economy but for South Africa and the wider African continent. By fostering innovation and collaboration between the public and private sectors, the conference aims to create an ecosystem of growth that will generate jobs, enhance infrastructure, and contribute to the overall socio-economic well-being of the region.

A Platform for Economic Transformation

The Gauteng Investment Conference is poised to play a transformative role in the province's growth trajectory. With a focus on attracting both domestic and international investors, the conference is set to secure essential commitments for development projects that will help realize Gauteng’s vision as a smart, sustainable, and globally connected economy.

As the province gears up to host this landmark event, stakeholders are optimistic that the Gauteng Investment Conference will pave the way for long-term economic benefits, not only for Gauteng but for South Africa and the broader African continent. The investments secured at the conference will contribute to strengthening Gauteng’s role as a key economic hub and set the stage for a new era of prosperity in the region.