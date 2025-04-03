Surge of Institutional Investments in Indian Real Estate: A Promising Future

Institutional investments in Indian real estate saw a marked increase of 31% in the first quarter of 2025, totaling USD 1.3 billion, according to data from Colliers India. This surge was led primarily by a jump in residential sector investments, highlighting a strong preference for this segment.

Domestic capital played a crucial role, accounting for 60% of the total inflows this period. Domestic investments rose by 75%, with significant allocations towards industrial, warehousing, and office segments. Meanwhile, investments in office complexes saw a decline of 23%, a trend worth monitoring.

Industry experts emphasize the confidence institutional investors have in Indian real estate, seen as a resilient market with untapped opportunities. Predictions indicate that this momentum will continue throughout 2025, bolstered by India's robust economic outlook and favorable investment conditions.

