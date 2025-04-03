Left Menu

Surge of Institutional Investments in Indian Real Estate: A Promising Future

Institutional investments in Indian real estate surged 31% in Q1 2025, reaching USD 1.3 billion, mainly due to a sharp increase in residential segment inflows. Domestic investments saw significant growth, focusing on industrial, warehousing, and office sectors. This trend showcases confidence in India's evolving real estate landscape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-04-2025 11:31 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 11:31 IST
Surge of Institutional Investments in Indian Real Estate: A Promising Future
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Institutional investments in Indian real estate saw a marked increase of 31% in the first quarter of 2025, totaling USD 1.3 billion, according to data from Colliers India. This surge was led primarily by a jump in residential sector investments, highlighting a strong preference for this segment.

Domestic capital played a crucial role, accounting for 60% of the total inflows this period. Domestic investments rose by 75%, with significant allocations towards industrial, warehousing, and office segments. Meanwhile, investments in office complexes saw a decline of 23%, a trend worth monitoring.

Industry experts emphasize the confidence institutional investors have in Indian real estate, seen as a resilient market with untapped opportunities. Predictions indicate that this momentum will continue throughout 2025, bolstered by India's robust economic outlook and favorable investment conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

 Global
2
Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, the longest in Senate history, reports AP.

Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, t...

 Global
3
Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Freedom

Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Free...

 Global
4
Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

U.S., EU, and Asia take divergent paths on AI regulation, raising global risks

Why AI shouldn’t get special copyright privileges humans don’t have

Explainability, not just accuracy, crucial for trust in medical AI systems

AI-driven UAVs slash fire response time in rural agricultural landscapes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025