Pando Divides Operations for Sharper Focus

Pando restructures its India and US operations into separate business units. The India unit will emphasize market penetration and expansion, while the US unit focuses on AI-native solutions for supply chains. This strategic move aims for clarity and growth despite separate operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 03-04-2025 11:45 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 11:45 IST
Pando announces strategic restructuring of India and US Business Units to accelerate independent growth. Image Credit: ANI
Pando, a prominent figure in supply chain technology, has announced a strategic move to restructure its operations in India and the United States into two distinct business units. This initiative is aimed at enhancing product focus, market execution, and growth in each region.

The India business unit will concentrate on delivering a comprehensive Transportation Management System to large enterprises in India and Asia, allowing for greater market penetration and operational scale. Meanwhile, the US unit will build and expand Pando's AI-native offerings for global enterprise supply chains, focusing on automation and intelligence.

Co-founder and CEO Nitin Jayakrishnan emphasized that this restructuring is an opportunity for each team to scale independently with clear strategies tailored to regional customer needs. The decision comes amid a period of positive momentum for Pando, recognized as a visionary in supply chain solutions.

