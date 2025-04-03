Left Menu

Harshdeep Hortico Secures Major Orders for Navi Mumbai Airport

Harshdeep Hortico Limited, a leader in horticultural products, has won substantial orders from Larsen & Toubro and Navi Mumbai International Airport Pvt Ltd. The orders amount to over INR 139 lakh and are for the Navi Mumbai International Airport, underscoring the company's focus on quality and innovation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 03-04-2025 12:40 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 12:40 IST
Harshdeep Hortico Ltd Secures Major Orders Worth INR 1.39 Crore from L&T and Adani Group for Navi Mumbai International Airport. Image Credit: ANI
In a major business development, Harshdeep Hortico Limited, a prominent player in the horticultural industry, has secured two substantial orders, valued at INR 43.50 lakhs and INR 96.45 lakhs, from Larsen & Toubro and Navi Mumbai International Airport Pvt Ltd, respectively. These orders pertain to the supply of flower pots for the upcoming Navi Mumbai International Airport, with delivery expected by June 30, 2025.

Mr. Harshit Shah, Director of Harshdeep Hortico, expressed his excitement about the accomplishment, noting the significance of the orders in strengthening their long-standing relationships with major infrastructure companies like L&T and the Adani Group. Shah highlighted the firm's dedication to quality, innovative products, and sustainable practices.

Previously, Harshdeep Hortico secured orders worth INR 86.6 lakhs last year for customized planters for Mumbai International Airport and Mangaluru International Airport, both under Adani's operation. The company's robust market presence is evident as it remains debt-free with a market capitalization of about INR 107 crore. Harshdeep continues to enhance its offerings and operational efficiency, maintaining its position in the horticultural sector.

