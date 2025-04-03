Honda Motorcycle's Impressive Sales Surge in FY25

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) reported a robust 11% increase in sales in March, with total units reaching 4,27,448 compared to the previous year's 3,86,455.

The company's domestic market sales amounted to 4,01,411 units, while exports accounted for 26,037 units last month.

For the 2025 fiscal year, HMSI sold an impressive 58,31,104 units, a 19% rise from the 48,93,522 units sold in the 2023-24 fiscal period, comprised of 53,26,092 domestic and 5,05,012 international shipments.

