Honda Motorcycle's Impressive Sales Surge in FY25
Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India reported a notable 11% increase in sales for March, totaling 4,27,448 units compared to the previous year. For the fiscal year 2025, the company achieved a striking 19% growth, with a total of 58,31,104 units sold domestically and internationally.
Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) reported a robust 11% increase in sales in March, with total units reaching 4,27,448 compared to the previous year's 3,86,455.
The company's domestic market sales amounted to 4,01,411 units, while exports accounted for 26,037 units last month.
For the 2025 fiscal year, HMSI sold an impressive 58,31,104 units, a 19% rise from the 48,93,522 units sold in the 2023-24 fiscal period, comprised of 53,26,092 domestic and 5,05,012 international shipments.
