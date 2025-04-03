Investors Seek Safe Havens Amid Tariff Turbulence
In response to economic uncertainty from tariffs, investors are seeking recession-proof assets and companies less reliant on international trade. The S&P 500 has been volatile, with many investors exploring commodities, precious metals, and small-cap firms as potential safe havens amidst market unpredictability.
Amid growing economic uncertainty fueled by tariffs, investors are now focusing on assets that might withstand a recession or benefit from protectionist policies. The S&P 500 has seen significant volatility, losing 7.7% since February 19, prompting a search for investments like commodities and precious metals that offer stability.
Experts advise caution and diversification as the true impact of tariffs remains uncertain. Private markets avoiding headline risks, smaller companies less reliant on trade, and defensive stocks are among the strategies being considered to weather potential economic storms and inflation.
Globally, there is concern about the ripple effects of tariffs, with changes in demand for U.S. goods possibly altering the dynamics of U.S. economic leadership. While some investors are wary, others see opportunities amidst the upheaval, eyeing potential gains in undervalued tech stocks and real assets.
