Indian Auto Industry Unphased by Trump's Tariff Changes

The Indian automobile industry is set to remain largely unaffected by U.S. President Donald Trump's recent reciprocal tariff announcements. According to the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), cars are not included in the latest tariff measures due to existing tariffs under Section 232.

SIAM Director General, Rajesh Menon, stated that the limited export of automobiles to the United States means that the industry does not anticipate any major effects from the newly announced tariffs. The industry is, however, keeping a close watch on developments.

The newly announced reciprocal tariffs target around 60 countries, including a 27 percent tariff on India. This measure counters higher duties on American products, but given that automobiles and related parts are already subject to a previous 25 percent tariff, this sector remains unchanged.

(With inputs from agencies.)