Search for MH370: Delayed But Not Forgotten

The search for Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 has been postponed until the end of the year, as confirmed by Transport Minister Loke Siew Fook. Poor weather conditions in the southern Indian Ocean have forced the halt in efforts to locate the Boeing 777, marking another setback in the pursuit of answers.

The plane, which vanished in 2014 carrying 239 passengers and crew, remains one of aviation's greatest mysteries. Ocean Infinity, the company hired to locate MH370's wreckage, has paused its operations, adapting to the seasonal constraints before resuming later.

Under a "no find, no fee" arrangement, Ocean Infinity stands to earn $70 million if successful. Kelvin Shim, who lost his wife in the tragedy, remains patient despite the prolonged wait, understanding the challenges posed by shifting weather patterns.

