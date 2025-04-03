Left Menu

Search for MH370: Delayed But Not Forgotten

The search for missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370, presumed lost in the southern Indian Ocean, has been delayed due to poor weather conditions and will resume at the end of the year. The delay was recognized by Transport Minister Loke Siew Fook, while affected families continue to wait for closure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-04-2025 17:01 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 17:01 IST
Search for MH370: Delayed But Not Forgotten
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The search for Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 has been postponed until the end of the year, as confirmed by Transport Minister Loke Siew Fook. Poor weather conditions in the southern Indian Ocean have forced the halt in efforts to locate the Boeing 777, marking another setback in the pursuit of answers.

The plane, which vanished in 2014 carrying 239 passengers and crew, remains one of aviation's greatest mysteries. Ocean Infinity, the company hired to locate MH370's wreckage, has paused its operations, adapting to the seasonal constraints before resuming later.

Under a "no find, no fee" arrangement, Ocean Infinity stands to earn $70 million if successful. Kelvin Shim, who lost his wife in the tragedy, remains patient despite the prolonged wait, understanding the challenges posed by shifting weather patterns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

 Global
2
Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, the longest in Senate history, reports AP.

Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, t...

 Global
3
Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Freedom

Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Free...

 Global
4
Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New framework strives to uphold trustworthy integrity in AI innovations

Remote vital sensing revolutionizes veterinary medicine with contactless technologies

Generative AI drives rapid expansion of tourism and hospitality research

AI models overestimate robotization potential in agricultural jobs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025