Farmers Demand Land Return as Maharashtra SEZ Project Fails

Maharashtra's Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule has initiated a review of land acquisition in Raigad district following demands from farmers seeking the return of their lands. The lands were originally acquired for a special economic zone (SEZ) by Reliance, led by Mukesh Ambani, but the project never progressed.

Farmers allege unfulfilled promises and misuse of their lands, prompting Bawankule to request a status report from the Raigad district collector. The report will aid in discussions with the state's Chief Minister and could lead to a policy decision in the state cabinet meeting. It will include an examination of the SEZ's development status and farmers' expectations.

If legal provisions permit, a proposal for land return will be prepared. The issue was highlighted in the state legislature recently, leading to a meeting chaired by Bawankule at Mantralaya, attended by key officials including MLA Ravi Sheth Patil and MP Dhairyasheel Patil (virtually), and affected farmers.

