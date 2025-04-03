Left Menu

Farmers Demand Land Return as Maharashtra SEZ Project Fails

Maharashtra Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule is considering returning lands to farmers after a proposed special economic zone (SEZ) in Raigad district failed to materialize. Farmers demand their lands back from the Reliance-led project, which has remained undeveloped for 15 years. A status report will inform the government’s decision-making.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 03-04-2025 18:24 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 18:24 IST
Farmers Demand Land Return as Maharashtra SEZ Project Fails
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra's Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule has initiated a review of land acquisition in Raigad district following demands from farmers seeking the return of their lands. The lands were originally acquired for a special economic zone (SEZ) by Reliance, led by Mukesh Ambani, but the project never progressed.

Farmers allege unfulfilled promises and misuse of their lands, prompting Bawankule to request a status report from the Raigad district collector. The report will aid in discussions with the state's Chief Minister and could lead to a policy decision in the state cabinet meeting. It will include an examination of the SEZ's development status and farmers' expectations.

If legal provisions permit, a proposal for land return will be prepared. The issue was highlighted in the state legislature recently, leading to a meeting chaired by Bawankule at Mantralaya, attended by key officials including MLA Ravi Sheth Patil and MP Dhairyasheel Patil (virtually), and affected farmers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

 Global
2
Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, the longest in Senate history, reports AP.

Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, t...

 Global
3
Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Freedom

Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Free...

 Global
4
Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New framework strives to uphold trustworthy integrity in AI innovations

Remote vital sensing revolutionizes veterinary medicine with contactless technologies

Generative AI drives rapid expansion of tourism and hospitality research

AI models overestimate robotization potential in agricultural jobs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025