Global Markets Rattle Amid Trump's Reciprocal Tariffs

On Thursday, global markets faced an upheaval as U.S. President Donald Trump declared reciprocal tariffs to match duties placed on American products by other nations.

Stock indices such as the S&P 500 and Nasdaq plummeted, prompting investors to seek refuge in bonds and gold. Analysts highlight that while the tariffs may not directly cause the sell-off, they have contributed to market volatility and heightened uncertainty.

Experts warn of prolonged trade tensions, particularly with the EU and China, which could hinder growth and affect investment strategies globally. The tariffs have sparked concerns of retaliation, further trade barriers, and a potential rise in recession risks.

