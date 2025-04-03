Left Menu

Global Markets Rattle Amid Trump's Reciprocal Tariffs

Global markets experienced significant turmoil following President Trump's announcement of reciprocal tariffs. Stock indexes like the S&P 500 and Nasdaq saw substantial declines, while investors turned to safer assets. Experts emphasize the potential for ongoing uncertainty in trade relations, particularly involving the EU and China, impacting growth and investment decisions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-04-2025 20:35 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 20:35 IST
On Thursday, global markets faced an upheaval as U.S. President Donald Trump declared reciprocal tariffs to match duties placed on American products by other nations.

Stock indices such as the S&P 500 and Nasdaq plummeted, prompting investors to seek refuge in bonds and gold. Analysts highlight that while the tariffs may not directly cause the sell-off, they have contributed to market volatility and heightened uncertainty.

Experts warn of prolonged trade tensions, particularly with the EU and China, which could hinder growth and affect investment strategies globally. The tariffs have sparked concerns of retaliation, further trade barriers, and a potential rise in recession risks.

