Delhi Metro's Expansive Role in Chennai Metro's Phase-II Project

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has secured a contract from Chennai Metro Rail Limited to manage three corridors of its Phase-II project, totaling 116.1 km and 112 stations. Operations are expected to start by December 2025, with full completion by December 2028. The contract spans 12 years post-initial operation.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has been entrusted with a significant role in the operation and maintenance of Chennai Metro Rail Limited's (CMRL) Phase-II project. This development was officially publicized on Thursday through a formal statement.

Under this new agreement, DMRC will handle the day-to-day functioning of three major corridors totaling 116.1 km with 112 stations. Their responsibility encompasses the operation and upkeep of six double-decker stations, the Operation Control Centre, depot management, as well as the overall train and infrastructure maintenance.

The Phase-II corridors include Corridor-3, Corridor-4, and Corridor-5, with respective maintenance depots at Madhavaram, Poonamallee, and Semmancheri. The ambitious venture is expected to phase in operations starting December 2025, with a comprehensive roll-out by December 2028, lasting for 12 years post-launch.

