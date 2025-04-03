Delhi Metro's Expansive Role in Chennai Metro's Phase-II Project

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has been entrusted with a significant role in the operation and maintenance of Chennai Metro Rail Limited's (CMRL) Phase-II project. This development was officially publicized on Thursday through a formal statement.

Under this new agreement, DMRC will handle the day-to-day functioning of three major corridors totaling 116.1 km with 112 stations. Their responsibility encompasses the operation and upkeep of six double-decker stations, the Operation Control Centre, depot management, as well as the overall train and infrastructure maintenance.

The Phase-II corridors include Corridor-3, Corridor-4, and Corridor-5, with respective maintenance depots at Madhavaram, Poonamallee, and Semmancheri. The ambitious venture is expected to phase in operations starting December 2025, with a comprehensive roll-out by December 2028, lasting for 12 years post-launch.

(With inputs from agencies.)