Stranded in Turkey: Virgin Atlantic Flight Debacle

More than 250 passengers, including Indians, are stranded at a Turkish airport after a Virgin Atlantic flight from London to Mumbai was diverted to Diyarbakir due to a medical emergency. Passengers have been waiting for over 24 hours, facing uncomfortable conditions without adequate amenities.

The airline's A350-1000 aircraft encountered a technical issue post-landing, causing further delays. Virgin Atlantic stated they are actively attempting to resolve the issue, including potentially acquiring an alternative aircraft to ensure passengers can reach Mumbai promptly.

Passengers expressed dissatisfaction with the lack of assistance and facilities, with reports of inadequate restrooms and no vegetarian meals. Virgin Atlantic has since arranged overnight accommodations and refreshments for affected travelers.

