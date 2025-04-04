Investigation Launched into United Airlines In-Flight Incident

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration has announced an investigation following a reported cabin fire on a United Airlines Boeing 737. The aircraft, which was en route from Key West, Florida, to Newark, New Jersey, had to make an emergency landing.

The flight was safely diverted to Washington's Dulles Airport, with all 98 passengers and five crew members on board disembarking without incident. The incident was reportedly caused by smoke venting from a galley oven, according to United Airlines.

Passengers were accommodated on a different aircraft to continue their journey to Newark the same evening. The FAA's probe aims to understand the circumstances and ensure such incidents do not recur.

(With inputs from agencies.)