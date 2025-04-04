Sergio Rodrigues Takes Charge as Regional CEO to Propel ECU Worldwide's Latin American Ventures
Sergio Rodrigues has been appointed as the Regional CEO for LATAM by Allcargo Logistics' subsidiary, ECU Worldwide. Tasked with driving growth and customer relations, Sergio will report to Ravi Jakhar and operate from Chile, leveraging his extensive experience to expand the company's South American reach.
In a strategic move to bolster its operations in Latin America, Allcargo Logistics has announced the appointment of Sergio Rodrigues as the Regional CEO for its international subsidiary, ECU Worldwide.
Rodrigues is set to invigorate the company's presence across the region, focusing on market expansion and introducing innovative products. Operating from Santiago, Chile, he will report directly to Ravi Jakhar, Director of Strategy at ECU Worldwide.
With over thirty years of leadership experience in the logistics industry, Rodrigues is well-positioned to lead ECU Worldwide in collaboration with Transmares Group, aiming to accelerate growth in this pivotal market.
