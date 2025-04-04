Sergio Rodrigues Takes Charge as Regional CEO to Propel ECU Worldwide's Latin American Ventures

In a strategic move to bolster its operations in Latin America, Allcargo Logistics has announced the appointment of Sergio Rodrigues as the Regional CEO for its international subsidiary, ECU Worldwide.

Rodrigues is set to invigorate the company's presence across the region, focusing on market expansion and introducing innovative products. Operating from Santiago, Chile, he will report directly to Ravi Jakhar, Director of Strategy at ECU Worldwide.

With over thirty years of leadership experience in the logistics industry, Rodrigues is well-positioned to lead ECU Worldwide in collaboration with Transmares Group, aiming to accelerate growth in this pivotal market.

