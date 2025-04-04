BMW India Shines with Record Q1 Growth and EV Success in 2025
BMW Group India started 2025 with its best-ever Q1 performance. The company reported a +7% growth with 3,914 car deliveries and 1,373 motorcycles. The electric vehicle segment saw over 200% growth. BMW's strong strategy and luxury appeal continue to lead the Indian automotive market.
BMW Group India marked a stellar start to 2025 with its highest Q1 deliveries ever, boasting a robust 7% growth. The company delivered an impressive 3,914 vehicles and 1,373 motorcycles from January to March, underlining its strong market presence.
Significant growth was observed in the electric vehicle (EV) sector, where sales surged by over 200% compared to the previous year. The introduction of models like the BMW iX1 Long Wheelbase further solidified BMW India's reputation as a preferred luxury EV brand.
BMW's strategic prowess in the automotive domain is evident in its successful expansion of offerings, focused on luxury and electric innovation. The company is committed to maintaining its lead, providing unmatched customer experiences, and growing its footprint in the Indian luxury vehicle market.
(With inputs from agencies.)