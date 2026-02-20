Tata Motors Revolutionizes Entry-Level EV Market with Punch EV
Tata Motors introduces the Punch EV, aiming to democratize entry-level electric vehicle adoption in India. The company, dominating 40% of India’s EV market, sets the price at Rs 9.69-lakh with a unique financing option. This launch targets India's goal of 30% EV penetration by 2030.
Tata Motors launched the facelift Punch EV, marking a significant step towards democratizing entry-level electric vehicles (EVs) in India. The company, which controls 40% of the Indian EV market, launched this model at a starting price of Rs 9.69-lakh.
The move aligns with India's ambition to achieve 30% EV penetration by 2030. The Punch EV addresses key consumer concerns such as range and charging speed, offering a real-world range of 350 km and fast charging capabilities.
This strategic launch seeks to capture the segment for vehicles priced under Rs 12 lakh, offering an alternative financing model with battery-as-a-service options. Tata Motors intends to lead the transformation in the Indian EV space, ahead of increasing competition from other manufacturers.
