Left Menu

Tariffs Threaten French Wine Industry's Vintage Success

French wine producers express concern as the US imposes a 20% tariff, potentially devastating the sector. A preferred negotiated outcome is highlighted by winemakers like Vincent Dampt, who worry about sales impact due to trade tensions. The industry braces for economic setbacks, with exports to the US crucial for many producers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chablis | Updated: 04-04-2025 17:42 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 17:42 IST
Tariffs Threaten French Wine Industry's Vintage Success
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

French wine producers are expressing their deep concern over the newly imposed 20% tariff by the US, spearheaded by President Donald Trump, which threatens to severely damage a sector heavily reliant on the American market. French President Emmanuel Macron has warned of a 'massive' impact due to these changes.

Vincent Dampt, a winemaker from the Burgundy region, described the tariffs as 'bad news' but admitted relief that it wasn't the initially threatened 200% hike. He emphasized the need for negotiation rather than confrontation between the EU and US, as a trade war would be detrimental to his and many others' businesses.

The Bourgogne Wine Board has projected a significant financial hit, estimating a potential loss of up to 100 million euros. Despite these challenges, the industry leaders, including Macron, stress that the US will also face adverse effects from this tariff decision, impacting economies and jobs on both sides.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in tariffs, reports AP.

Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in ...

 Global
2
AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniformity
Blog

AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniform...

 Global
3
Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence
Blog

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Inf...

 Global
4
Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP
Blog

Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Starving for Rain: How Drought and Conflict Are Fueling Ethiopia’s Food Emergency

How Smarter Heating Could Transform Norway’s Energy Use and Grid Flexibility

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence

Lives Cut Short, Billions Lost: The Growing Toll of Smoking in the MENA Region

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025