Driving Connectivity: Haryana's Rail Infrastructure Leap

The Haryana Rail Infrastructure Development Corporation (HRIDC) convened its 31st board meeting on Friday to evaluate the progress on significant railway infrastructure projects within the state.

Presided over by Haryana Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi, the meeting highlighted the status of vital projects like the Manesar-Patli railway line and the Kurukshetra Elevated Track. Officials shared critical decisions about completing these sections and the proposed Eastern Orbital Rail Corridor.

Rastogi underscored the importance of coordination among stakeholders for timely implementation of the projects, crucial for improving connectivity and stimulating economic development in Haryana. Additionally, updates on the Eastern Orbital Rail Corridor feasibility and completion plans for ongoing projects were discussed.

