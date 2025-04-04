Left Menu

Bengaluru Airport Celebrates Record-Breaking Passenger and Cargo Growth

Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport saw remarkable growth, surpassing the 41 million passenger mark and 5 lakh MT of cargo in FY 2024-25. Domestic and international passenger traffic increased significantly, with notable achievements in cargo operations, reinforcing the airport's status as a major logistics hub.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 04-04-2025 22:53 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 22:53 IST
Bengaluru Airport Celebrates Record-Breaking Passenger and Cargo Growth
Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport (BLR Airport) announced it has achieved a significant milestone by handling over 41 million passengers during the financial year 2024-25, marking an 11.6% increase compared to the previous year.

Notable growth was recorded in both domestic and international passenger traffic, with the former rising by 10% to 36.05 million and the latter surging by 25% to 5.83 million. This substantial growth reflects BLR Airport's expanded operations and enhanced facilities.

On the cargo front, the airport surpassed the 5 lakh MT mark for the first time, achieving a 14% year-on-year growth. Satyaki Raghunath, COO of BIAL, highlighted the airport's strategic investments and its vital role in India's logistics landscape. Plans for a significant Rs 17,000 crore investment further bolster its future growth potential.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

