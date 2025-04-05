Senate Republicans Push Forward with Ambitious Tax Cuts

In a decisive overnight session, Senate Republicans advanced their tax cuts and spending reduction framework, overcoming Democratic resistance and moving forward with President Trump's ambitious fiscal agenda.

The Senate vote, narrowly passing by 51-48, demonstrated partisan divides amid economic uncertainty influenced by tariffs and forecasts of potential recession.

The legislation, aiming to reauthorize Trump-era tax cuts, also includes hefty military spending, pushing Congress to reconcile diverging House and Senate versions amidst rising federal deficit concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)