Daakia.com Partners with India Post to Revolutionize Indian Logistics

Daakia.com, a digital logistics platform, has partnered with India Post and top courier companies to enhance parcel booking and delivery in India. This collaboration aims to simplify the courier process, making it comparable to mobile recharges, and is accessible both online and offline for all demographics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-04-2025 17:38 IST | Created: 05-04-2025 17:38 IST
New Delhi – Daakia.com, a digital logistics platform, is set to redefine parcel booking in India through a strategic partnership with India Post and major private courier companies such as Delhivery, Xpressbees, and Ecom Express. This collaboration aims to streamline parcel and document booking, ensuring faster and more affordable service to every Indian household.

The platform offers an AI-powered booking system, allowing users to compare rates, book parcels, and track deliveries in real time. Also, local channel partners provide physical drop-off options, bridging digital and traditional methods for broader accessibility.

With over 150,000 post offices, India Post amplifies Daakia.com's national reach, complemented by the logistical prowess of private couriers. This initiative supports a diverse clientele, including individuals, small businesses, and e-commerce sellers, making parcel delivery more efficient and democratized across India.

