Delhivery Expands Horizons with Ecom Express Acquisition

Delhivery Ltd, a major player in the logistics sector, has announced its acquisition of Ecom Express Ltd for a cash consideration of approximately Rs 1,400 crore. This strategic move aims to bolster Delhivery's business by scaling up operations through enhanced infrastructure and technology.

In its regulatory filing, Delhivery mentioned signing a definitive agreement to acquire a 99.4% controlling stake in Ecom Express. The completion of this significant deal, expected within the next six months, hinges on approval from the Competition Commission of India and other customary conditions.

The acquisition is anticipated to allow Delhivery to make bold investments in network expansion, technology, and service quality improvements, creating a more robust and efficient logistics operation. Ecom Express, known for its tech-enabled logistics solutions, adds considerable value with its established network and team.

(With inputs from agencies.)