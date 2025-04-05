Left Menu

Jaguar Land Rover Halts US Shipments Amid Tariff Troubles

Jaguar Land Rover temporarily halts US shipments due to a new 25% tax on vehicle imports imposed by the Trump Administration. This interruption is part of a strategic response as the UK automotive sector faces challenges from tariffs and a shift toward electric vehicles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 05-04-2025 20:05 IST | Created: 05-04-2025 20:05 IST
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The British automotive corporation Jaguar Land Rover is temporarily suspending shipments to the United States in response to a new 25% tariff on vehicle imports imposed by the Trump Administration. The suspension, set to take effect this month, is a strategic move to address the impact of the tariffs.

The US remains a crucial market for Jaguar Land Rover's luxury vehicles. In a statement, the company emphasized the need to adapt to changing trade terms with business partners, leading to short-term tactical adjustments, including the April shipment pause.

The UK's automotive industry faces considerable challenges, including declining domestic demand and the transition to electric vehicles. The UK's Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) has urged the government for accelerated trade talks to foster job security and economic growth across the Atlantic.

(With inputs from agencies.)

