Trump's Tense Talks: U.S. and Iran on the Edge

In a highly scrutinized State of the Union speech, President Donald Trump outlined a stern stance against Iran, accusing the nation of backing militant factions and threatening global stability with its missile programs. He vowed to prevent Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons, framing it as the 'world's biggest sponsor of terrorism.'

Despite claims of halting Iran's nuclear advancements with military force, U.S. and international inspections indicate varied conclusions. The IAEA reported continued but limited uranium enrichment, a point of contention between Washington and Tehran. Public statements from U.S. intelligence suggest Iran is not actively pursuing a nuclear arsenal.

Trump also addressed alleged violent crackdowns on protests in Iran, citing unverifiable high death tolls. Discrepancies between figures from human rights groups and Iranian authorities have fueled ongoing debates. Tensions remain high as Trump's claims add fuel to already fraught U.S.-Iran relations.