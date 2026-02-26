Tensions Escalate: Cuban Forces Clash with Florida-Based Vessel

In a dramatic turn of events, Cuban forces intercepted a Florida-based speedboat that breached Cuban waters, igniting a confrontation that left four dead and six injured. The Cuban Interior Ministry confirmed the incident, indicating the boat opened fire on a Cuban patrol near Falcones Cay.

Amid escalating tensions between the United States and Cuba, the Florida Attorney General, James Uthmeier, announced an independent investigation, expressing skepticism about the Cuban government's narrative. This comes as U.S. sanctions put pressure on the Communist regime, particularly following the capture of key Cuban ally Nicolas Maduro in Venezuela.

The speedboat, identified by its registration (FL7726SH), reportedly fired upon Cuban personnel, wounding a patrol commander. The Cuban government insists on defending its territorial waters, while U.S. authorities remain cautious of Cuban reports, highlighting a complex geopolitical standoff.