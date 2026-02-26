Left Menu

FBI Phone Record Probe Sparks Controversy Amid Trump's Allegations

The FBI's seizure of phone records of Kash Patel and Susie Wiles during the investigation into Donald Trump has provoked allegations of government overreach. Patel claims the records were hidden to evade oversight. Special Counsel Jack Smith's actions have been contested but defended by Democrats as necessary.

The FBI's seizure of phone records belonging to Kash Patel and Susie Wiles, as part of the investigation into former President Donald Trump, has stirred controversy. Patel, who spoke to Reuters on Wednesday, highlighted what he calls government overreach under President Biden's administration.

Special Counsel Jack Smith's probe, focused on alleged election interference and classified document handling by Trump, has previously faced GOP criticism, although Democrats defend the actions as essential for a comprehensive investigation. The seized records include call logs but not the conversation contents.

Despite claims of overreach and obscure categorization of files, officials argue legal protocols were followed. The controversy surrounds Trump's second presidential campaign and the possible influence of the investigation on public perception and political proceedings.

