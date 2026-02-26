Tensions Flare in Cuban Waters as Speed Boat Incident Leaves Four Dead

A deadly incident unfolded in Cuban waters when a speed boat registered in Florida allegedly fired on Cuban officers, leading to the killing of four individuals aboard. The confrontation, which took place roughly a mile northeast of Cayo Falcones, saw one Cuban officer injured.

Cuba's Interior Ministry released a statement confirming the violent encounter but omitted several specifics about the event. The exact circumstances that led the boat and its occupants into Cuban waters are under investigation. The boat's registration number was disclosed, but the Associated Press could not verify the details due to Florida's private registration protocols.

As tensions rise over the incident, prominent U.S. agencies, including the Coast Guard and Department of Homeland Security, have yet to issue any statements. In the wake of the shooting, questions linger about potential international ramifications and the identities of those on board.