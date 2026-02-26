Left Menu

Tensions Flare in Cuban Waters as Speed Boat Incident Leaves Four Dead

Cuban authorities announced that a speed boat registered in Florida opened fire on officers in Cuba's waters, resulting in four fatalities. The incident, about a mile from Cayo Falcones, left one Cuban officer injured. Details remain sparse and U.S. officials have not commented.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Havana | Updated: 26-02-2026 02:52 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 02:52 IST
  • Country:
  • Cuba

A deadly incident unfolded in Cuban waters when a speed boat registered in Florida allegedly fired on Cuban officers, leading to the killing of four individuals aboard. The confrontation, which took place roughly a mile northeast of Cayo Falcones, saw one Cuban officer injured.

Cuba's Interior Ministry released a statement confirming the violent encounter but omitted several specifics about the event. The exact circumstances that led the boat and its occupants into Cuban waters are under investigation. The boat's registration number was disclosed, but the Associated Press could not verify the details due to Florida's private registration protocols.

As tensions rise over the incident, prominent U.S. agencies, including the Coast Guard and Department of Homeland Security, have yet to issue any statements. In the wake of the shooting, questions linger about potential international ramifications and the identities of those on board.

