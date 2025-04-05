India's Potential as a Global Business Leader Highlighted by RSS

In a recent visit to the National Stock Exchange (NSE), RSS General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale emphasized India's potential to be a 'vishwaguru' or world leader, not only in philosophy but also in business.

During his address, Hosabale highlighted the importance of trust and transparency in fostering national and societal growth, echoing the values upheld by the equity market.

He cited historical examples of India's business acumen and lauded the efforts of modern institutions like the NSE in ensuring economic security and adaptability amidst global challenges.

