India's Potential as a Global Business Leader Highlighted by RSS
Dattatreya Hosabale, RSS General Secretary, advocates for India to be a 'vishwaguru' in business, emphasizing trust and transparency. He highlights India's historical business practices and current economic growth, urging readiness against global threats, and applauding institutions like NSE for fostering secure trading environments.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 05-04-2025 20:32 IST | Created: 05-04-2025 20:32 IST
In a recent visit to the National Stock Exchange (NSE), RSS General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale emphasized India's potential to be a 'vishwaguru' or world leader, not only in philosophy but also in business.
During his address, Hosabale highlighted the importance of trust and transparency in fostering national and societal growth, echoing the values upheld by the equity market.
He cited historical examples of India's business acumen and lauded the efforts of modern institutions like the NSE in ensuring economic security and adaptability amidst global challenges.
(With inputs from agencies.)
