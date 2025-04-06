Engineering Marvel: India's First Vertical Lift Pamban Bridge Inaugurated by PM Modi

In a significant boost to India's engineering prowess, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the new Pamban sea bridge on Sunday. The state-of-the-art structure provides a rail link between the island of Rameswaram and the mainland, offering improved connectivity for the spiritual destination.

Built at a cost of over Rs 550 crore, the bridge spans 2.08 kilometers and features a 72.5-meter-long vertical lift span that can rise up to 17 meters, facilitating the smooth passage of large ships. The inaugural event also saw PM Modi flagging off a new train service between Rameswaram and Tambaram (Chennai), further enhancing regional connectivity.

This engineering marvel is India's first vertical lift railway sea bridge, designed with stainless steel reinforcement and high-grade paint to withstand the harsh marine environment. As a symbol of India's engineering capabilities, the bridge is compared to iconic global structures like the Golden Gate Bridge and Tower Bridge.

