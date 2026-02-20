Namo Bharat Train Unveiled: Uttar Pradesh's Leap in Rapid Rail Connectivity

In a significant stride towards enhancing regional connectivity, the Namo Bharat Train is set to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi this Sunday. This rapid rail corridor, connecting Meerut and Delhi, aims to reduce travel time to just 40–45 minutes, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced on Friday.

During a Budget discussion, Adityanath highlighted the state's commitment to urban development, earmarking Rs 1,268 crore for the Lucknow Metro expansion and setting ambitious targets for township developments. With 114 township projects under approval, the state targets the creation of 100 new townships within five years to foster urban growth.

Moreover, he revealed the new deregulation policies to ease housing development and attract investments. Industrial clusters along 27 expressways and a vast land bank aim to spur industrial growth, supported by significant investment proposals totaling over Rs 50 lakh crore. Digital initiatives under the Swami Vivekananda Youth Empowerment Scheme further emphasize the state's focus on educational and employment opportunities.

