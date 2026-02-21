Engineering Marvel: The Chenab Arch Bridge's Turbulent Journey to Success

The Chenab Arch Bridge, an engineering marvel towering above the Chenab River in Jammu and Kashmir, stands testament to persistence against adversity. Its construction faced numerous setbacks, including financial strains and a legal challenge in 2008 that threatened to halt progress.

Afcons Infrastructure Limited, under the leadership of Executive Chairman Krishnamurthy Subramanian, remained committed to the project despite being urged by the Railway Board to exit. Subramanian recounts pivotal moments, including tough decisions and collaborative problem-solving with the late Cyrus Mistry, the then-chairman.

The iconic bridge now stands as the jewel of the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Railway Link, inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in June 2025. It showcases innovation in engineering and solidifies India's position on the international stage, a goal that seemed distant during the project's many challenging phases.

(With inputs from agencies.)