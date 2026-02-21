Left Menu

Engineering Marvel: The Chenab Arch Bridge's Turbulent Journey to Success

The Chenab Arch Bridge, taller than the Eiffel Tower and part of India's USBRL project, faced financial and legal hurdles. Despite challenges, Afcons Infrastructure completed the iconic structure. Executive Chairman Krishnamurthy Subramanian reflects on the project's international significance and the risk taken to achieve this engineering feat.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-02-2026 13:04 IST | Created: 21-02-2026 13:04 IST
Engineering Marvel: The Chenab Arch Bridge's Turbulent Journey to Success
  • Country:
  • India

The Chenab Arch Bridge, an engineering marvel towering above the Chenab River in Jammu and Kashmir, stands testament to persistence against adversity. Its construction faced numerous setbacks, including financial strains and a legal challenge in 2008 that threatened to halt progress.

Afcons Infrastructure Limited, under the leadership of Executive Chairman Krishnamurthy Subramanian, remained committed to the project despite being urged by the Railway Board to exit. Subramanian recounts pivotal moments, including tough decisions and collaborative problem-solving with the late Cyrus Mistry, the then-chairman.

The iconic bridge now stands as the jewel of the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Railway Link, inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in June 2025. It showcases innovation in engineering and solidifies India's position on the international stage, a goal that seemed distant during the project's many challenging phases.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Four Indian Youth Congress workers arrested for 'shirtless protest' at AI Summit sent to five-day police custody.

Four Indian Youth Congress workers arrested for 'shirtless protest' at AI Su...

 India
2
Tragic Highway Crash Claims Five Lives in Gujarat

Tragic Highway Crash Claims Five Lives in Gujarat

 India
3
Unifying Waves: Strengthening Maritime Ties in the Indian Ocean Region

Unifying Waves: Strengthening Maritime Ties in the Indian Ocean Region

 India
4
Tragedy in Delhi: Family Injured in Suspected Gas Cylinder Explosion

Tragedy in Delhi: Family Injured in Suspected Gas Cylinder Explosion

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI reinforces supply chains amid global disruptions: Lessons from China

AI is a double-edged sword for digital privacy

Gender equality and social integration shape clean energy progress

Dialogue-based AI coaching increases ethical awareness in universities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026