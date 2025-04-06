Indian Metal Industry Poised for Growth Amidst Tariffs and Expansions

Amid global trade challenges, Indian metal companies are preparing for substantial expansion to cater to rising domestic demand. Industry leaders such as Vedanta, JSW Steel, and Hindustan Zinc are banking on India's increasing need for metals and minerals to fuel their growth, according to industry analysts.

Domestic steel demand is projected to grow by 10% annually, while aluminium demand is expected to increase by a CAGR of 7.2% until 2030. India's aluminium demand is predicted to double every five years, bolstered by significant government investment in infrastructure.

Industry experts forecast that companies deriving most of their revenue from domestic operations will thrive. Stocks of largely domestic-focused firms like Vedanta and Hindustan Zinc are expected to perform better as they expand production capacities to meet domestic needs.

