Hindustan Zinc Signs Pact for Innovative Zinc Park in Rajasthan

Hindustan Zinc Ltd has partnered with Tripura Group to operationalize a manufacturing unit at its zinc park in Rajasthan. This initiative aims to establish India's first integrated industrial hub for zinc-based industries, promising assured raw material supply and incentives to boost local manufacturing and job creation.

In a significant move towards boosting India's zinc-based industries, Hindustan Zinc Ltd, a Vedanta group firm, has inked a pact with Tripura Group to launch a manufacturing unit at its flagship facility in Rajasthan.

This development is a crucial step in Hindustan Zinc's plan to create the country's first integrated industrial hub focusing on zinc value chains. As part of the memorandum of understanding, Hindustan Zinc will ensure a secure supply of raw materials to Tripura Group's unit within the Zinc Industrial Park, backed by a long-term offtake agreement.

According to Arun Misra, CEO of Hindustan Zinc, the collaboration signifies how partnerships can unlock value and enhance the Make-in-India drive, with commitments to renewable energy and performance incentives to establish investor confidence and technological advancement.

