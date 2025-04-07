Emerging Markets in the Tariff Crosshairs: Central Banks Tread a Delicate Balance

Emerging markets are facing a new hurdle following the U.S.'s recent imposition of tariffs, forcing a recalibration of monetary strategies. These central banks must now juggle economic stimulation with currency stabilization, a complex task given their historical susceptibility to sharp U.S. interest rate deviations.

With comments last week from Fed Chair Jerome Powell suggesting a cautious approach to further rate cuts, the pressure on emerging markets increases. India and Indonesia, for example, confront unique difficulties. Both countries had previously avoided aggressive interest rate reductions, wary of repeating past market upheavals.

While building more resilient economic systems, emerging markets still face daunting challenges. Latin America's monetary policy struggles highlight this, as tariff measures have left central banks with less flexibility to maneuver. Brazil and Mexico are symptomatic of the broader regional economic tension.

