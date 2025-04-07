Tata Motors Stocks Hit 52-Week Low Amid Trade Tensions

Tata Motors' shares fell sharply by nearly 6% on Monday after Jaguar Land Rover, owned by the company, paused vehicle shipments from the UK to the US. This move comes in response to adjustments in trading terms following recent tariff changes.

The stock witnessed a dramatic slide, hitting a 52-week low of Rs 542.55 during intraday trading on the BSE, eventually closing at Rs 579.85, marking a decline of 5.54%. On the NSE, it saw a similar decline of 5.33%, closing at Rs 581.10. The market valuation of the company plummeted by Rs 12,502.84 crore.

Global stock markets mirrored these losses, fueled by fears of an escalating trade war following tariff exchanges between the US and China. JLR, with a significant portion of its sales in the US, is currently strategizing to address these new trading challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)