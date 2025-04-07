Left Menu

Global Market Meltdown: Dalal Street Suffers Massive Setback

Dalal Street suffered a major blow as investors' wealth plummeted by Rs 14 lakh crore amid a global market meltdown and recession fears. The BSE Sensex plunged over 2,200 points, with significant losses in Asian and European markets contributing to a widespread economic downturn.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-04-2025 17:49 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 17:49 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Dalal Street experienced a significant setback on Monday as investors saw their wealth diminish by Rs 14 lakh crore, spurred by a sharp decline in benchmark indices. This downturn was part of a broader global market meltdown driven by escalating recession fears.

The 30-share BSE Sensex plunged 2,226.79 points, a 2.95% drop, concluding at 73,137.90, after hitting a trough of 71,425.01 earlier in the day. Following this bearish trend, the market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms decreased by Rs 14,09,225.71 crore to Rs 3,89,25,660.75 crore.

Global markets mirrored these losses, with Hong Kong's Hang Seng index dropping over 13% and Japan's Nikkei 225 falling nearly 8%. The European markets also faced heavy selling pressure. The continued decline in global oil prices and the mounting trade war are significantly impacting investor confidence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

