Global Market Meltdown: Dalal Street Suffers Massive Setback

Dalal Street experienced a significant setback on Monday as investors saw their wealth diminish by Rs 14 lakh crore, spurred by a sharp decline in benchmark indices. This downturn was part of a broader global market meltdown driven by escalating recession fears.

The 30-share BSE Sensex plunged 2,226.79 points, a 2.95% drop, concluding at 73,137.90, after hitting a trough of 71,425.01 earlier in the day. Following this bearish trend, the market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms decreased by Rs 14,09,225.71 crore to Rs 3,89,25,660.75 crore.

Global markets mirrored these losses, with Hong Kong's Hang Seng index dropping over 13% and Japan's Nikkei 225 falling nearly 8%. The European markets also faced heavy selling pressure. The continued decline in global oil prices and the mounting trade war are significantly impacting investor confidence.

(With inputs from agencies.)