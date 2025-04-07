Panic on BT Road: Bus Fire Causes Chaos

A bus traveling along BT Road in Paikpara erupted into flames on Monday, leading to a chaotic scene as passengers scrambled to safety. The incident left several individuals with minor injuries.

According to officials, the fire likely ignited due to a short circuit in the bus's engine. Two fire tenders were dispatched to douse the flames, ensuring the safety of those aboard.

'The bus, originating from Belgharia, was in motion when thick black smoke began to pour from the engine, prompting an emergency evacuation,' a police officer stated. In response, authorities have planned a forensic test to determine the definitive cause of the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)