Panic on BT Road: Bus Fire Causes Chaos

A bus caught fire on BT Road in Paikpara, causing minor injuries to several passengers. The blaze, believed to stem from a short circuit, led to panic as passengers scrambled to deboard. Firefighting efforts controlled the situation, and a forensic test will determine the fire's cause.

Updated: 07-04-2025 18:52 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 18:52 IST
A bus traveling along BT Road in Paikpara erupted into flames on Monday, leading to a chaotic scene as passengers scrambled to safety. The incident left several individuals with minor injuries.

According to officials, the fire likely ignited due to a short circuit in the bus's engine. Two fire tenders were dispatched to douse the flames, ensuring the safety of those aboard.

'The bus, originating from Belgharia, was in motion when thick black smoke began to pour from the engine, prompting an emergency evacuation,' a police officer stated. In response, authorities have planned a forensic test to determine the definitive cause of the incident.

