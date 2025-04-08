Tariff Tensions Shake Global Markets: Safe Havens Surge

The financial world is in a state of unrest as the yen and Swiss franc, traditional safe havens, reached six-month highs. This rise comes amid escalating recession fears, sparked by President Donald Trump's aggressive tariff policies that have sent ripples through the global economy.

Following Trump's tariff announcement, global stocks plummeted and reactions from China and the European Union were swift. Both entities proposed counter tariffs, prompting investors to flee towards the yen and Swiss franc. These developments highlight mounting uncertainty surrounding trade wars and their potential impact on economic growth.

While typically a safe-haven currency, the U.S. dollar has seen its status wane due to fears over tariffs and their implications. Speculation of future interest rate cuts by the U.S. Federal Reserve further complicates the financial landscape, leaving global markets vulnerable amid ongoing policy negotiation uncertainties.

