India's Bright AI Future: Youthful Population and Policy Advancements

India is strategically positioned for a major leap in artificial intelligence, thanks to its youthful population and forward-thinking digital policies, as highlighted by IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva.

Speaking at the AI Impact Summit 2026, Georgieva commended India's investments in public digital infrastructure and its commitment to dismantling entrepreneurial barriers. She praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron for championing AI's burgeoning potential.

Georgieva emphasized the dual nature of AI as a catalyst for growth and a harbinger of inequality. She encouraged policymakers to proactively address these challenges, noting AI's potential to enhance global GDP by one percentage point and contribute to India's vision of becoming a developed nation by 2047.

