Singapore's Resilient Response to US Tariff Challenges

In response to the looming threat of US tariffs, Singapore is taking proactive steps to safeguard its economy. Prime Minister Lawrence Wong announced plans for a national task force to address potential setbacks for businesses and workers.

Chaired by Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong, the task force will involve key economic agencies and regional business federations. Its focus will be on communication and strategizing to bolster resilience and adapt to evolving global trade dynamics.

Wong expressed disappointment over the US tariffs, which challenge principles of open trade and globalization. Singapore's strategy includes strengthening ties within ASEAN and exploring new market opportunities in response to these protectionist measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)