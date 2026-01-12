Left Menu

India's Mobile Boom: A $75 Billion Production Milestone

India's mobile phone production is projected to hit USD 75 billion, with exports exceeding USD 30 billion by the end of the fiscal year. The growth is fueled by the Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme, which concludes in 2026, and India's expanding global value chain integration.

India's mobile phone industry is setting itself up for a record-breaking year, with production expected to reach USD 75 billion and exports topping USD 30 billion by the fiscal year's end, according to the India Cellular and Electronics Association (ICEA).

Pankaj Mohindroo, Chairman of ICEA, emphasized India's remarkable growth in electronics production, projecting the sector to hit USD 133 billion by 2025. As the Mobile Phone Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme nears its 2026 conclusion, the industry is on the verge of a significant transition, aiming to consolidate its production scale and enhance global competitiveness.

The expansion of value chains through the Electronics Component Manufacturing Scheme (ECMS) and strategic semiconductor projects is meeting industry aspirations. With key players like Apple leading India's mobile export surge, the country's ability to integrate deeper into global value chains will determine its next phase of growth.

