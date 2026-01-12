Adhir Chowdhury's Sharp Critique Targets Mamata Banerjee Amid Coal Scam Probe

Senior Congress leader Adhir Chowdhury on Monday launched a scathing attack on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, accusing her of shielding her nephew Abhishek Banerjee amid an ongoing coal scam probe by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Chowdhury criticized the ED, labeling it an ''idiot'' for its prolonged investigation. He demanded to know why Mamata rushed to the residence of a private agency head, suggesting her real concern is to safeguard Abhishek, who is embroiled in the scam.

Chowdhury also questioned the TMC's sincerity over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, accusing the state government of voter neglect and failing to rectify inaccuracies in the list.

(With inputs from agencies.)