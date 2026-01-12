Swift Police Action Rescues Stolen Infant in Jharkhand

A four-month-old baby boy, abducted from a weekly market in Jharkhand's East Singhbhum district, was successfully recovered within 14 hours, said a senior police officer on Monday.

The infant had been stolen by a woman named Jhumarani Mandal amidst the bustling Degam haat bazar. She exploited the crowd to abduct the child from Pratima Sardar, who was at the market with her children selling chicken. The distraught mother filed a complaint on Sunday evening after discovering her baby missing.

Under the directive of SP (Rural) Rishabha Garg, a task force led by DSP Sandip Bhagat was quickly deployed. Leveraging CCTV footage and technical support, the team successfully tracked and retrieved the infant, returning him to his relieved mother. Jhumarani Mandal, arrested under Section 137(2) BNS for kidnapping, reportedly took the baby to satisfy her daughter's inability to have children. Investigations to identify accomplices are ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)